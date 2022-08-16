Toronto FC will host New England Revolution for a Week 26 matchup of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Toronto FC and New England Revolution will clash for the Week 26 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Check out here all about this Major League Soccer game, such as how to watch or live stream it in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Toronto FC are probably in one of their worst performances in MLS history. In fact, Despite the team managed by Bob Bradley has won three of the last five games, Toronto FC haven't done enought to close the gap between them and the headliner teams of the Eastern Conference.

On the other side, New England Revolution have a nice unbeaten streak. They have won two of their last four games, and drew the other two. It seems that Bruce Arena's strategy finally is getting their credit for his side.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Fieldin Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Live Stream: ESPN+

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toronto FC and New England Revolution have faced each other in 36 matchups before this one. The Canadian side has won 10 games, while the American side has won 14 times. In their last five matchups, there's been two draws, two wins for Toronto FC and one for New England Revolution.

For the last three matchups in Canada, Toronto FC have won once, New England once and there was a tie once. Although, the win for New England was their last matchup in Toronto. Therefore, this matchup will be fun to watch.

How to watch Toronto FC vs New England Revolution in the US

This 2022 MLS Matchup between Toronto FC and New England Revolution will be played on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). This Week 26 game will be available to watch on ESPN+ as well as WSBK myTV38, myRITV, and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution: Predictions and Odds

The oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions and odds for this Week 26 matchup. According to BetMGM, Toronto FC have -105 odds to win this game, while New England Revolution have +240 odds to pick up the win. A draw would make a +280 payout.

