Inter Miami faced the New England Revolution, where a brilliant performance from Lionel Messi helped them secure a 4-1 win in the penultimate match of the Major League Soccer regular season. The Argentine captain notched three assists, was one of the standout figures of the game, and played all 90 minutes. This raises the question: what is Cristiano Ronaldo’s single-game assist record?

This match was Messi’s last appearance before joining the national team for the October friendlies in the United States. Inter Miami, already guaranteed a playoff spot, fielded several of its biggest names and most of its starters, while AFA president Chiqui Tapia watched from the stands.

In the 32nd minute, Messi threaded a perfect pass to Tadeo Allende, who finished with precision to open the scoring. Before halftime, the No. 10 struck again with another masterful play: he won the ball from the opponent, drove down the left flank, and assisted Jordi Alba, who slotted home for a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, the visitors tried to respond, pulling one back through a powerful long-range strike from David Turgeman in the 14th minute. However, their hopes of an equalizer lasted only seconds, as Messi immediately delivered another surgical assist to Allende, making it 3-1. Messi’s performance was another reminder of his vision and creativity on the field.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s single-game assist record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s top single soccer game assist record stands at four, achieved in Real Madrid’s 8-1 rout of UD Almería on May 21, 2011. This achievement is notable because it highlights Ronaldo’s ability to be an elite facilitator—something historically attributed more to Lionel Messi. While Messi often racks up three or four assists per match as part of his creative routine, Ronaldo’s performance that day showcased the full breadth of his offensive arsenal.

The first notable assist came for the 3-1 goal, with a precise pass to Karim Benzema, who finished into an empty net. In the second half, Ronaldo continued his streak by setting up Emmanuel Adebayor after a shot attempt of his own, followed by another perfect through ball to Benzema. These contributions directly countered the narrative that Ronaldo was a “selfish” player focused solely on scoring.

Ronaldo’s fourth and final assist was particularly generous, completing the record. He delivered a precise cross for youth academy product Joselu to score with a header, giving a less experienced teammate a moment in the spotlight. This generosity often contrasts with Messi’s playstyle in fans’ eyes, but the match demonstrates that Ronaldo also possessed exceptional vision and team awareness.

In the context of their historic rivalry, Ronaldo’s four-assist game highlights his ability to contribute offensively beyond scoring. While goals have been his primary weapon, this 2011 performance shows he could also match Messi’s playmaking in a single night, adding a significant layer to his legacy.

Lionel Messi’s top single-game assist record

The record for most assists in a single club match for Lionel Messi is five. He achieved this historic feat in the MLS with Inter Miami during a 6-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls in May 2024. Two more than Ronaldo’s record, this performance further cements Messi not just as a scorer but as one of the most complete playmakers in soccer history.