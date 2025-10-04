Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against NE Revolution today, October 4, in 2025 MLS season?

Inter Miami have secured their place in the MLS playoffs, surprising everyone with their impressive offensive pace. However, they have continued to struggle defensively, which has prevented them from securing victories in their last two games. Following this, the Herons are looking to return to winning ways against the New England Revolution. For this reason, fans are keeping a close eye on Lionel Messi’s status ahead of the game.

According to Jose Armando Rodriguez, Inter Miami completed their final training session with the entire squad, indicating that Lionel Messi is physically ready to lead the offense. With this in mind, head coach Javier Mascherano could decide to field the Argentine star, hoping he will guide the team to an important victory and break their negative streak.

Despite not requiring a victory to advance to the season’s second phase, the Herons must avoid a slump to maintain momentum heading into the playoffs. A series of subpar performances could jeopardize their MLS Cup aspirations. To counter this, head coach Javier Mascherano might reintroduce Rodrigo De Paul into the midfield alongside Sergio Busquets to bolster the team’s defensive stability and ensure they enter the postseason in top form.

Inter Miami eagerly welcome back Luis Suarez to the front line, his recent striking performance highlighted by an impressive brace. With his return, the Herons’ offense looks poised to dominate, especially as Lionel Messi tirelessly pursues his quest for a first MLS Golden Boot. Given their current form, the matchup against the New England Revolution promises to be an electrifying contest.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs New England Revolution

Unlike previous matches, Inter Miami enter the game against New England Revolution with a full squad, with only Mateo Silvetti absent as he plays in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup with Argentina. Despite this, head coach Javier Mascherano could make changes to his lineup, seeking improvement over previous games. However, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi promise to once again lead the team’s offense.

With this in mind, the Herons could lineup as follows: Oscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcon, Gonzalo Lujan, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul; Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende; Luis Suarez.

New England Revolution predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

New England Revolution come into the game against Inter Miami with three players missing: Peyton Miller (suspended due to accumulated yellow cards), Ilay Feingold (ankle injury), and Ignatius Ganago (calf injury). Despite this, they are coming off an important victory against Atlanta United with Leonardo Campana regaining his scoring touch. For this reason, head coach Caleb Porter could opt for continuity in his lineup.

Considering this, NE Revolution could play as follows: Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason, William Sands; Carles Gil, Allan Oyirwoth, Matt Polster; Tomas Chancalay, Leonardo Campana.

