Where to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will play against New England Revolution in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

In a wild back-and-forth battle, Inter Miami came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Fire, a setback that stalled their push toward the top of the standings with the regular season winding down. Lionel Messi and his squad are now focused on a strong finish, aiming to climb as high as possible before the postseason.

Their next challenge comes against the New England Revolution, who may be out of contention but remain determined to close the season on a high note—and nothing would make a bigger statement than knocking off Messi’s Miami side.

When will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match be played?

Inter Miami will take on New England Revolution this Saturday, October 4, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Alhassan Yusuf of New England Revolution – Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New England Revolution, live in the USA.