Jerry Jones will have to make a key decision for the Dallas Cowboys and the offense led by Dak Prescott. After a spectacular 2025 season, George Pickens could become a free agent, but according to a report from Jeremy Fowler and Todd Archer, the wide receiver won’t be leaving America’s Team.

“The early signs are that Dallas is not afraid of the franchise tag number. ‘He ain’t leaving,’ a team source predicted. On numerous occasions, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said he wants to keep Pickens.”

Pickens arrived to the Cowboys after a shocking trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones made a great move considering he only had to give up a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Will Cowboys give George Pickens a contract extension?

The Dallas Cowboys will give George Pickens a contract extension, according to the report published by Jeremy Fowler and Todd Archer. Obviously, the key factor in the negotiation will be how much money the wide receiver asks for, along with his agent David Mulugheta, who, by the way, is also Micah Parsons’ agent.

Is George Pickens a free agent next season?

Yes. George Pickens will be a free agent next season because this is the final year of his rookie deal. One of the reasons the Steelers didn’t want him is precisely because they weren’t willing to pay him like a top wide receiver in the NFL.

How much money will George Pickens ask for in new contract?

George Pickens will ask for at least $30 million per season in his new contract with the Dallas Cowboys or any other team. Fowler and Archer confirmed that, because of his performances, the player wants to be in the top tier at his position.

“Multiple league sources predict Pickens will shoot for a massive number based on his play, quite possibly in the $30 million-and-up range that nine different receivers occupy, putting him close to or even in the class of Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who signed the league’s richest receiver deal (four years, $161 million) in March. Some around the league are uncertain whether Dallas would acquiesce, given the franchise tag of roughly $27 million to $28 million is well under that total. That would open up the possibility of Pickens skipping the offseason program and training camp if he and the club are unable to reach a long-term agreement by July 15, 2026.”

