For the Phase 1 first leg of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores, Montevideo City Torque will face Barcelona SC at the Centenario Stadium. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores

Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona SC will face each other in the first leg of the Phase 1 of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores this Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

There are still 4 of the 32 teams that will play the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores to be defined. They will come out of these previous rounds where playoffs will be played between two teams, and the winners will advance until only 4 remain, the last classified to this 2022 edition of the most important contest of Conmebol.

In one of the series corresponding to Phase 1 (in total there are 3 phases, that is, only 3 teams access phase 2 where another 13 teams are waiting) Barcelona SC (two-time Copa Libertadores finalist team in 1990 and 1998) will visit to Montevideo City Torque, who will play this competition for the first time in their history.

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Centenario Stadium, Montevideo, Uruguay

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As a club that was founded a few years ago, Montevideo City Torque do not have many matches against rivals outside of Uruguay (their only international games were for the 2021 Sudamericana against Fortaleza, Independiente and Guabirá), so it will be the first time that these two rivals play each other.

How to watch or live stream Torque vs Barcelona SC in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, February 8 at the Centenario Stadium for the Phase 1 of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Torque and Barcelona SC will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Torque are the favorite with +145 odds, while Barcelona SC have +190. A tie would finish in a +200 payout.

Caliente Torque +145 Tie +200 Barcelona SC +190

*Odds via Caliente