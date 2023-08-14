Tottenham needs a new striker; the loss of Harry Kane was already felt as Spurs drew 2-2 with Brentford on the opening week of the Premier League. Kane also had a debut to forget for Bayern Munich as the team lost the German Super Cup with a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Now according to The Sun and other sources, Spurs have a striker in mind, and he plays for rivals Arsenal. That striker is USMNT player Folarin Balogun, who has no place on the first team squad.

Folarin Balogun is reportedly worth in the range of $50 million in transfer fee, as Arsenal knows the American is a hot commodity and want to ensure a transfer knowing Balogun has two years remaining on his current Arsenal contract.

Folarin Balogun ready to move on from Arsenal

The USMNT striker is not too keen on riding the bench for Arsenal and wanted to move to Inter Milan as early as last week. The move did not happen given the high value placed on the player by Arsenal.

Folarin Balogun is reported to have told Arsenal he wants to leave if he will not be considered for the first team. Now Spurs may also have to compete with Monaco who have already had two bids rejected for the striker’s services.

Folarin Balogun is coming off of a career season on loan to Reims in France where he scored 22 goals in 39 matches.