Tottenham will welcome Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the postponed 22nd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League North London derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 22 games so far; Tottenham Hotspur have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day, and the remaining 23 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 26, 2021, when the Gunners won 3-1 at home at the Emirates Stadium in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Storylines

Tottenham have been in a decent form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing once and drawing twice (WWLDW). Meanwhile, Arsenal have been in great form recently, as they have won four times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose once (LWWWW).

The Gunners currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League with 66 points in 35 matches so far. On the other hand, Spurs are placed right below them, in fifth place of the Premier League table with 44 points won in 35 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 4, 1909, when the game ended in a 1-0 Arsenal victory in the 1909/10 Division One. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 22.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tottenham vs Arsenal in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 22 North London derby game between Tottenham and Arsenal, to be played on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options include nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are, interestingly, in favor of Tottenham. Caesars see them as the slight favorites and thus, they have given them +114 odds to grab a win on Matchday 22. The away side Arsenal have +235 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

Caesars Tottenham +144 Tie +250 Arsenal +235

