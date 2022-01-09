Tottenham will host Chelsea in what will be the second game of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this EFL Cup game in the US and Canada.

Tottenham will look to the feat when they face Chelsea at home in what will be the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Here you can find all you need to know about this EFL Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The local team will not have an easy task. They come from losing the first leg 2-0 to one of the best teams this season not only in England but across the European continent, and coming back from that result is looking very difficult for the Hotspurs. You could almost say that it will be a feat. However, it is not something that is impossible and the team led by Antonio Conte will go in search of obtaining a place in the final.

On the Chelsea side, the situation is clearly less complicated. In the first leg as locals they obtained a very good difference and that will allow them to play this game with greater tranquility. In any case, it will be important that they do not trust the result obtained at Stamford Bridge and play concentrated, since they have before them a difficult opponent who will surely fight until the last.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Date

This game for the second leg of the second semi-final of the Carabao Cup between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, England.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

This game for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals between Tottenham and Chelsea that will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:45 PM at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, England will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United states, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

