In what will be the second game of the Carabao Cup semifinals, Tottenham will face Chelsea at home. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The Carabao Cup is coming to an end and there is very little left for us to meet the finalists of this cup. One of them we will already know this Wednesday, January 12, when for the second game of the first of the semifinals (the second will be betweenArsenal and Liverpool) Tottenham in their stadium will face Chelsea.

In the first leg, the team whose main star is Romelu Lukaku won 2-0 with goals from Kai Havertz and Ben Davies and with that they were able to gain an advantage that will allow them to play with some comfort. On the local side, they will have a difficult (although not impossible) task to be able to carry out a series that is losing against one of the best teams on the continent.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, England

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these Tottenham and Chelsea play this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals will be the 173rd between both rivals. So far, the statistics are led (and more widely than you might think) by the "Blues" who have obtained 75 victories compared to 54 for the "Spurs", with 42 draws.

How to watch or live stream Tottenham vs Chelsea in the US and Canada

This match for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals between Tottenham and Chelsea that will be played this Wednesday, January 12 at 2:45 PM at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London, England will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United states, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with +150 odds, while Tottenham have +185. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Tottenham +185 Tie +240 Chelsea +150

*Odds via DraftKings