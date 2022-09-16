Tottenham and Leicester will clash off today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Tottenham and Leicester will meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 8 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as Tottenham have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 15 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day, and five matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 1, 2022, when the Spurs comfortably won 3-1 at home in London in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Tottenham vs Leicester: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

France: 6:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Mexico: Paramount+

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, NBC, UNIVERSO, Peacock