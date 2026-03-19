Terry McLaurin gets concerning message from Commanders as team lacks internal competition

The Washington Commanders have a certified first wide receiver on their roster in Terry McLaurin, but the latest reports say the team is clearly not sufficed with the depth on the team.

The Commanders have been active on the running back market, including Rachaad White. However, according to John Keim of ESPN, the Commanders are eager to add a solid wide receiver to their roster. And while that can complement Terry McLaurin, it could also mean other things.

McLaurin was paid handsomely last year, and he still missed seven games last year and only made 582 yards. McLaurin is also north of 30 years, so the confidence might not be as high on him.

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Who is WR2 right now?

As of now, Luke McCaffrey is the second wideout in the Commanders. McCaffrey did have some good outings in the NFL last season, but he had just 203 yards and three touchdowns. While he showed glimpses, it’s a big ask to put him as a WR2 all of a sudden.

Luke McCaffrey #11 of the Washington Commanders

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McCaffrey is also a slot receiver. Hence, there is a big hole on one of the sides of the fields. That space is now task of Treylon Burks, who hasn’t lived up to his high draft pick in the first round back in 2022.

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The Commanders need to bounce back

The Commanders appeared in the NFC Championship game back in 2024. In 2025, they just got five wins. Now, the team has two new coordinators and has done plenty of moves this season.

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