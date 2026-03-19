Derwin James suffers scare as he has to leave Fanatics Flag Football Classic to return to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be a big team for the upcoming 2026 NFL season. However, that is not a factor that prohibits the team to suffer bad episodes, and it seems like Derwin James got injured before participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

While the injury itself hasn’t been revealed, Fanatics reported that it is a minor one. Hence, there shouldn’t be a long time of recovery, but now the Chargers must face the scare and do their respective tests to see what’s up with the safety.

James is one of the best players on the Chargers roster, and is one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, he’s known to miss a couple of games every season for injuries. However, he is a very durable player and a captain.

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Harrison Smith will replace James

The Fanatics Football Classic will continue and 6x Pro Bowler Harrison Smith will step in for the team known as Wildcats FFC. Smith hasn’t decided if he will retire or not, but after 15 NFL seasons, the end is nearer every single day that passes.

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In fact, the Vikings released him in March 11th. Hence, the status of Smith is up in the air, except in the flag football event. Harrison, if he decides to come back, will be a cheap option for any team needing a safety.

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see also Jim Harbaugh reportedly has high expectations on new Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell entering Mike McDaniel’s offense

The Chargers defense is old but productive

Going back to the Chargers, they have a strong defense, though a very experienced one. For instance, they re-signed Khalil Mack. They also have names like Denzel Perryman as well. It’s a very well-balanced defense that can produce at a high level.

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