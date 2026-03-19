NY Mets send top infielder prospect Ronny Mauricio to Triple A despite hype ahead of 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets are moving their pieces ahead of the 2026 MLB Opening Day. Among four moves made on Thursday, infielder Ronny Mauricio was optioned to Triple A Syracuse team to start the season.

While the Mets had a full infield, the hype around Ronny Mauricio was high. However, with this decision, it seems like the Mets will not use a backup shortstop as of now. The trust the availability of Francisco Lindor.

Mauricio played in the majors during the 2025, but was a bit inconsistent throughout his appearances. Still, the 24-year-old will go back to Syracuse to develop further. After all, he has to round some edges still.

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Ronny Mauricio’s profile

Mauricio is regarded as a high-upside offensive prospect with plenty of power and bat speed. However, to succeed in the MLB that’s just one part of it, and he needs to polish those other aspects of the game.

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He carries a low walk rate and a high chase rate, which means he is lacking plate discipline. Also, he was originally a shortstop, but doubts over his defensive output have indicated that he might be best suited to play outfield or third base.

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The Mets infield is quite good

Entering the big leagues roster of the Mets is no easy feat. The Mets have a solid, above-average infield unit with high potential. This is even bolder at the shortstop position with Lindor. Hence, for Mauricio to get in, he has to get better in some areas, though his batting is good.

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Given Mauricio’s versatility, he could step up in Lindor or Bo Bichette‘s places if they suffer any injuries. Hence, it’s a ‘get-better-and-stay-patient‘ kind of situation for Mauricio right now.