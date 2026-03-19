NY Rangers HC Mike Sullivan confirms two key injuries after loss against New Jersey Devils

Noah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen will be sidelined as the New York Rangers head to Columbus following injuries sustained in last night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Both players are still under evaluation, leaving the team without two key contributors.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that the players did not make the trip and are being closely monitored. “We’re keeping an eye on both Noah and Urho. They didn’t travel with us, and their status will be evaluated as we go.”

While the team navigates these setbacks, there is hope that both Laba and Vaakanainen will recover quickly and return to action. The Rangers will need to adjust their defensive rotations and rely on depth players to maintain stability on the blue line until the injured duo is ready to return.

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NY Rangers adjust lineup without Laba and Vaakanainen

With Noah Laba and Urho Vaakanainen out, the Rangers are reshuffling their defensive pairings to compensate for the missing contributors. Mike Sullivan is expected to rely on younger players and depth defensemen to step up in the absence of the injured stars.

NY Rangers need strong finish

With their playoff hopes all but gone in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are approaching the remainder of the season as an opportunity to evaluate younger players and build experience for the future.

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