Following an eventful week with European competition, the Premier League returns with a packed Matchday 34 this weekend. However, the fixture between Tottenham and Manchester City will take place later.

These teams were originally expected to face off this weekend, but the game was postponed due to Man City’s participation in the FA Cup semifinals. On Saturday, April 20, Pep Guardiola’s side will play Chelsea at Wembley.

That’s the same reason Brighton won’t be in action this weekend, as they were scheduled to take on the Blues on Matchday 34. Just like the Seagulls, Spurs will have to wait to get back to the field.

Tottenham will therefore return to action on April 28, when they host lifelong rivals Arsenal in a highly anticipated north London derby. Man City’s next league game, on the other hand, will be on April 25 against Brighton.

When will Tottenham and Man City play their postponed match?

The postponed Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Manchester City has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 14, due to the Citizens’ participation in the FA Cup semifinals.

This match could have a big impact in the Premier League title race. Even though Spurs are not in contention for the title, both Liverpool and even Arsenal will be cheering on them as they need City to drop points.

