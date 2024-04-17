According to reports, Argentine forward Julián Álvarez could be leaving Manchester City in a mega transfer in the summer window.

Julián Álvarez could be on the move from Manchester City in the summer

Julián Álvarez has done it all, winner of every championship imaginable, at only 24, the Argentine has won 14 championships in his career, including the World Cup, Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Champions League and Premier League.

The versatile forward has played in six different positions for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this season and has 16 goals in 46 games, just one goal shy of tying last season’s mark.

Despite being used as a utility man, a lot of talk as come about as to Julián Álvarez’s future at Manchester City and trying to get out of the shadow of one Erling Haaland. According to Ekrem Konur of TNT Sports, Álvarez has interest from French side PSG.

Julián Álvarez to PSG

Konur stated on X, “PSG are expected to revive their interest in Manchester City’s 24-year-old Argentina Striker Julián Álvarez this summer.” Álvarez has a long-term contract with Manchester City until June of 2028.

While there are talks that the Argentine may want more playing time a move to PSG would be surprising given the step down from the Premier League to Ligue 1.

Álvarez is listed at having a transfer value of $90 million, but surely given his pedigree and accomplishments at such a young age, the Argentine would command over $100 million in transfer fee.