Tottenham will face Newcastle in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
The hosts are coming off a painful 2-0 defeat against Manchester United, who despite various internal problems seem to have woken up after losing the Manchester Derby. This result did not allow them to approach the top of the standings, where at the moment there is only Arsenal. Now they will look for a victory so that the difference with the "Gunners" does not continue to grow.
Newcastle are having a good season, after fighting for relegation in the last 2021/2022 for much of the championship. At the moment, they have 18 points and are in the Europa League qualification zone, although close to the UEFA Champions League positions. With a win they could even be in the top four, and the visitors will be after it.
Tottenham vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 23 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
