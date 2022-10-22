Tottenham will receive Newcastle for Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tottenham will face Newcastle in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The hosts are coming off a painful 2-0 defeat against Manchester United, who despite various internal problems seem to have woken up after losing the Manchester Derby. This result did not allow them to approach the top of the standings, where at the moment there is only Arsenal. Now they will look for a victory so that the difference with the "Gunners" does not continue to grow.

Newcastle are having a good season, after fighting for relegation in the last 2021/2022 for much of the championship. At the moment, they have 18 points and are in the Europa League qualification zone, although close to the UEFA Champions League positions. With a win they could even be in the top four, and the visitors will be after it.

Tottenham vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham will play against Newcastle for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 23 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 10:30 AM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Iran: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Japan: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 24)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Senegal: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

South Korea: 12:30 AM (October 24)

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:30 AM

Tunisia: 3:30 PM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Sling TV, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

