The American manager has lost four of his last five, but stats are in his favor against Fulham.

Jesse Marsch’s Premier League adventure is on life support after another dismal effort against Leicester City. Leeds fans booed the American coach for the first time and chanted the name of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds is simply a shell of itself under Marsch, who may have saved Leeds from relegation last season, but did little else after that. Despite a very open and honest approach, Marsch has worked hard to improve Leeds, it simply has not worked out.

The need for goals is now evident as Leeds have only 11 goals for in 10 games this season with Rodrigo (4) and Luis Sinisterra (2) having more than one goal so far this season. Heavily criticized Patrick Bamford has 0 goals in 8 appearances. Pundits have criticized the Leeds management for not addressing the need for a goal scorer while Jesse Marsch has been questioned for his in-match decision making.

Stats favor Leeds against Fulham

With nothing going their way Leeds can take solace that Fulham has not won in their last 5 meetings at Elland Road with three draws and two defeats. Fulham’s last match was a 3-0 win over Aston Villa which resulted in the sacking of Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Four USMNT players will be on display in the match with Leeds most likely fielding Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, while Fulham will have Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson.

Marsch stated in the press conference the need for the fans to be supportive of the team in his difficult moment. A point will most likely secure Marsch’s position, but a defeat could mean his second sacking in only one year.