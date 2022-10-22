Arsenal will visit Southampton in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
Arsenal are having a truly dream moment. Not only are they the current leaders, with a good point difference over the second, but they are also playing well and that has led them to win 9 of the 10 games they have played so far. In addition, in the Europa League they have won all 4 games played so far. Without a doubt, they want to continue this excellent streak.
Southampton are coming off an important 1-0 victory against Bournemouth, which allowed them to move a little away from the uncomfortable relegation zone. However, the difference with the last ones who would be losing the category is only 2 points, so they need to keep getting points.
Southampton vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Southampton will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 23 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Japan: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (October 24)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Senegal: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
South Korea: 10:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Tunisia: 1:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
UAE: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Southampton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Channel+Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Sling TV, Peacock, SiriusXM FC