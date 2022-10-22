Southampton will host Arsenal for Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Southampton vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will visit Southampton in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

Arsenal are having a truly dream moment. Not only are they the current leaders, with a good point difference over the second, but they are also playing well and that has led them to win 9 of the 10 games they have played so far. In addition, in the Europa League they have won all 4 games played so far. Without a doubt, they want to continue this excellent streak.

Southampton are coming off an important 1-0 victory against Bournemouth, which allowed them to move a little away from the uncomfortable relegation zone. However, the difference with the last ones who would be losing the category is only 2 points, so they need to keep getting points.

Southampton vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Southampton will play against Arsenal for the Matchday 13 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 23 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (October 24)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 1:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Southampton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Sling TV, Peacock, SiriusXM FC

