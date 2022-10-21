It's almost probably safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United is over. According to reports in England, Erik ten Hag has lost his patience and is prepared to give up on the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir when he left Old Trafford after Manchester United's triumph over Tottenham, despite having done the same thing against Rayo Vallecano during the pre-season and many times previously when playing for Juventus. He was apparently observed jogging down the tunnel and out of the stadium before the final buzzer sounded.

In response to the superstar's refusal to enter the game before the end in London, United announced the icon will not be traveling with the first team to play Chelsea on Saturday. As a reminder, in the 55th minute of a match against Milan in November 2019, coach Maurizio Sarri took Ronaldo off the field and substituted Paulo Dybala, who ended up scoring the game-winning goal.

Sarri addressed this in his postgame press conference, saying that he had departed the Allianz Stadium three minutes before the final whistle. In addition, 37-year-old and defender Diogo Dalot were seen walking out of the Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly game just before the final whistle blew.

Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo: The end?

It is not just on these two occasions that he has left the field before. He once again walked off the field at Allianz Stadium during his time in Italy. The Portuguese player was benched by coach Andrea Pirlo in the 70th minute of a May 2021 encounter against Conte's Inter, and he promptly left the stadium before the final whistle was blown to vent his anger.

Erik ten Hag has apparently been unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo after shockingly cutting him from his team and now wants him to leave Manchester United. As a result of his refusal to come in as a late replacement in the 2-0 victory over Spurs, the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer has likely played his last game for the club.

According to The Sun, the Dutch manager has finally lost his cool and taken severe disciplinary action, sending the experienced striker to solo training yesterday and telling him he can't rejoin the first team until after their next game. Meanwhile, for disobeying his management, he faces a stunning £720,000 penalty, the equivalent of two weeks' salary.

United's upper management stands by their manager, and Ten Hag handled the situation as soon as Ronaldo arrived at the club's Carrington headquarters for training yesterday. The former Ajax coach is now demanding that CR7's contract be terminated or that he be sent away during the next January transfer window.