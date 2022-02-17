Newcastle United are looking ahead to the summer transfer window and according to a report are interested in attacker Eberechi Eze.

Newcastle United is breathing a bit easier, winners of their last 3 and out of Premier League relegation zone, the Magpies are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It hasn’t been easy, for a long period of time Newcastle was winless and seriously thinking they would be relegated this season.

Now with 9 points out of their last 3 games and 15th place within striking distance the club can start planning for a brighter future. According to The Sun, one of the players the Magpies have in mind is Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace. Eze is 23 years old and has some rather mundane numbers, but the Newcastle brass see a big future for the attacker.

Reports have it that the club is willing to purchase Eze at $62 million, the attacker has only played 5 games this season and has been injured and not in consideration during the course of the season.

What Newcastle United see in Eberechi Eze

Despite a rather down season Newcastle see value in Eberechi Eze, and they wanted to sign him as early as the winter market on loan, but that deal did not materialize. Now all signs point to the summer, and Crystal Palace have played well without the attacker and could sell at the price Newcastle is willing to spend.

Eberechi Eze began his career at QPR playing in over 100 games and scoring 20 goals, later he moved to Crystal Palace in 2020 and despite the injury bug has 4 goals in 39 games for the club. Eze was an England youth international playing with the U-20’s and U-21’s.