Despite he was one of the best players at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Memphis Depay ran from behind since Xavi Hernandez took over and his future could be elsewhere. This summer, Barcelona would let him go for the right offer.

Things have changed for Memphis Depay since Ronald Koeman was fired. In his first months at Barcelona, the Dutch forward seemed to be the most talented player on the squad and was a favorite of the former coach.

However, Depay's level started to decrease in Koeman's final games at the helm of Barca. He kept his place in the starting eleven when Xavi Hernandez arrived, but after a string of injuries that kept him on the sidelines, Depay struggled to regain his spot.

In January, Barcelona landed Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, and Adama Traore, which made the outlook even more challenging for Memphis. Xavi ended up giving him more playing time, but the club would still be willing to cash in for him this summer.

Report: Barcelona would let Memphis Depay go for the right offer

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona would sell Memphis Depay for nearly €20 million. Everyone at the club seems to believe in him, but the fact that he has only one year left on his contract would make them think about a transfer.

Depay, 28, joined the Catalans as a free agent last summer knowing the club was facing a tough financial situation, which is why he's always been appreciated at the Camp Nou. If he doesn't leave, Xavi would take him into account.

So, it's not like the Cules are desperate to get rid of him. But if they have an opportunity to raise funds by selling him, they will consider it. Transfermarkt gives Depay a $38.50m market value, but his contract expiration date would significantly reduce his price.

Even in a tumultuous season for Barcelona, Depay posted decent numbers. Memphis had 13 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring most of them (12) in La Liga, while the other came in the Europa League. On the other hand, he couldn't find the net in the Champions League group stage.