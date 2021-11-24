Jürgen Klopp has set his sights on a former pupil, although rumors state it could be in January it could be next season as well. Here is the player Liverpool wants to get from Chelsea.

Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world at the moment, playing a sensational style of soccer, they are third in the Premier League and runaway group leaders in their Champions League group. While 4 points back in the league, Jürgen Klopp’s team could very well lift both trophies at the end of the season.

While a stacked squad, Jürgen Klopp is always looking to improve his team and according to The Mirror and Fabrizio Romano, Klopp has put his focus on a former Borussia Dortmund pupil.

The player in question is USMNT and Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, it is also reported that Barcelona is interested in the American, here is the chance that Pulisic makes a move to Liverpool or the Camp Nou soon.

Christian Pulisic to Liverpool

According to Romano, Christian Pulisic will speak to the Chelsea brass later this season to find out what the team’s long-term plans are with him. Pulisic is returning from injury and has featured as a sub in his first games back, scoring a goal in the league and was the starting striker in Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday.

According to Romano, Barcelona is keen to sign Pulisic but due to their financial situation, that deal looks almost impossible. On the Liverpool side, Pulisic has worked with Jürgen Klopp before, and Klopp is very high on the American as confirmed by The Mirror.

Chelsea is willing to listen to offers for Pulisic, but the transfer fee would be high, the American, while injured at times, at 100 percent health is electric for the London side, in total Pulisic has 19 goals in 83 appearances for Chelsea, and despite his injuries has 2 goals in 3 games this season in the league.

