Newcastle United need help and fast, the club is looking at a Spurs midfielder for the winter transfer window.

Life at the new Newcastle United has yet to kick off officially, as the club has languished in relegation positions for most of the season. Newcastle United has won only 1 game this season, despite that they are 3 points below the safe line in the Premier League.

Getting help will be crucial for the club to avoid the drop and begin its plan of becoming one of the best teams in the Premier League come next season. Many possible big targets may not be keen to make a move to St. James Park considering the club's position.

Given that reality Newcastle must not miss on whatever signings they make in the winter transfer window and according to TeamTalk, Newcastle United is interested in bringing in Dele Alli in January.

Dele Alli to Newcastle United rumors

Dele Alli who is under contract at Spurs until 2024 has only played 8 games this season and has 1 goal to his name. Alli needs a change of scenery and Newcastle need help. It is reported that Alli could move on loan in January with an option to buy, in his career Alli has played 179 games and scored 51 goals for Spurs.

Dele Alli has been the subject of various transfer rumors in the last few months with his playing time down at Spurs. Alli could be the breath of fresh air a struggling Newcastle need at the moment.



