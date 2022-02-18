The 32-year-old Welsh international is on the final six months of his Real Madrid contract and it looks like Newcastle United will place a good contract on Bale’s table.

What will Gareth Bale’s legacy at Real Madrid be? Winner of 14 titles, over 250 games and 100 goals for the club, yet injury issues, constant talks of him leaving the club, nonetheless Bale has been able to stick around for 8 seasons.

This season has been progressively worse, Bale has only played 4 games and 1 goal, injuries and coronavirus has kept Bale out most of the year. He did play in Real Madrid’s last match against Villarreal.

Despite the woes Bale has personally suffered this season clubs are still chasing after the former Spurs midfielder from MLS to other Premier League clubs and now The Sun is reporting that Bale could be on Newcastle United’s radar.

Rivaldo on Gareth Bale

According to the report, Bale may have a Spurs return in the cards as well as there being an interest from Newcastle United. One former great that still sees the value of Gareth Bale is former Brazilian great Rivaldo who in an interviewed stated, "I think he [Bale] could even stay in Spain if a good offer arrives from a club with European ambitions.”

In regard to the Newcastle United interest, Rivaldo stated: "I definitely wouldn’t rule out a move to Newcastle as I think there is a chance they might convince him to return to the highest level as one of the stars of the team next season, in what will presumably become a very interesting squad."