The 29-year-old midfielder snubbed a move to Newcastle United and now Everton is waiting to pounce on the Brazilian.

Sometimes things just don’t work out and Philippe Coutinho’s time at Barcelona simply did not work out. This season the talented Brazilian has played only 12 games and scored 2 goals and was an unused sub in Barcelona’s poor draw 1-1 with Sevilla.

Sold for a record 135-million-euro transfer fee, Coutinho has played a total of 76 games with 12 goals and never really gelled at the Catalan club. Now according to The Express, Coutinho snubbed a move to Newcastle United and that Everton is willing to work out a deal to bring the Brazilian in January.

Xavi and Barcelona need to clear their books in order to bring in players that the coach wants on the team. Barcelona has a number of players they are willing to sell or loan in an effort to clear their books.

Philippe Coutinho on Everton’s radar

Coutinho is reported to be the highest salary at Barcelona, and still given that data and his potential as a player, he has been an unused sub or reduced to bench roles at the club. Everton is “working” on trying to land the Brazilian but with such a high transfer value, Barcelona may need to sell the Brazilian at a reduced rate.

Despite the criticism the Brazilian has received for never truly being a star at Barcelona, Coutinho has won 2 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey’s, and a Spanish Super Cup. The Brazilian played very well at Bayern Munich where in his lone loan season at the German club, Coutinho won three titles, including the Champions League.