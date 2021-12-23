Sergiño Dest is once again rumored to be shown the door at Barcelona, the USMNT player has not featured in Barcelona’s recent matches due to a back injury and was an unused sub against Osasuna. This season in LaLiga Dest has played 12 games and has 3 assists.

Dest last full match for Barcelona was on December 4th in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Since then, it has all been criticism for the American at Barcelona, first a report surfaced that Xavi was not happy with the defender’s tactical awareness, then by the press who have hammered Dest at every turn, despite being played as an attacker by Xavi.

Now according to AS in Spain, Sergiño Dest could be used as “trade bait” as Barcelona are looking at signing right-back Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax. Dest has already played for Ajax prior to coming to Barcelona but how a deal could be worked out is still up in the air.

Noussair Mazraoui for Sergiño Dest swap

Reports about Sergiño Dest’s future at Barcelona have been rampant, the player has a 30-40 million Euro value in the transfer market and Marca reported recently that Bayern Munich and Arsenal are looking at the American. While Noussair Mazraoui is on the radar as an option that Xavi will need to fix a goal leaking defense, Mazraoui is out of contract in the summer, while Dest has a contract at Barcelona until 2025. The deal makes little to no sense.

What is true is that Xavi does not favor Sergiño Dest, and the press doesn’t either, given the current situation it does not look likely that the American will stay at Barcelona past this season. If the Arsenal and Bayern Munich rumors are true a direct transfer would be Barcelona’s best option given the influx of cash the club would receive.