Trinidad and Tobago will play against Saint Kitts and Nevis this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a crucial duel in Group A since it involves the two teams that are considered, a priori, the weakest in the group. Therefore, if one of the two loses, it could be said that they would have very little chance left. The United States are the strongest in the group and will probably advance as the first-place team.
On the other hand, Jamaica are the favorite to secure the second spot, but these two teams are determined to challenge the Jamaicans for that position. Trinidad and Tobago appear to be slightly ahead and enjoy a slight favoritism. However, this is not a reason to be overconfident against Saint Kitts and Nevis, who will come out with great determination to win, fully aware of the importance of this game.
Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (June 26)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET
Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 4
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Univision.