Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Trinidad and Tobago will play against Saint Kitts and Nevis this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a crucial duel in Group A since it involves the two teams that are considered, a priori, the weakest in the group. Therefore, if one of the two loses, it could be said that they would have very little chance left. The United States are the strongest in the group and will probably advance as the first-place team.

On the other hand, Jamaica are the favorite to secure the second spot, but these two teams are determined to challenge the Jamaicans for that position. Trinidad and Tobago appear to be slightly ahead and enjoy a slight favoritism. However, this is not a reason to be overconfident against Saint Kitts and Nevis, who will come out with great determination to win, fully aware of the importance of this game.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET

Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 4

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Univision.