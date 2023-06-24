Mexico thought things couldn’t get worse after the massive failure at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, in a span of just six months, they were humiliated by the United States at the Nations League and have already made a new coaching change.

Last December, Gerardo Martino was out considering he failed to reach the Round of 16. Then, Diego Cocca arrived as the leader of a project which would end in the 2026 World Cup at home. Suddenly, thanks to terrible performances, he didn’t even get a chance to manage at the 2023 Gold Cup.

As an emergency measure, Jaime Lozano will be the interim coach for the national team at the Concacaf’s tournament. The problem is that he just lost two important players because of a historic suspension.

Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga suspended after brawl with USMNT

The Disciplinary Committee of Concacaf has suspended Cesar Montes (three games) and Gerardo Arteaga (two games) after the incidents occurred during the semifinal of the 2023 Nations League against the United States at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Before the start of the tournament, the Mexican Federation announced an appealing has been submitted. Montes saw a red card after a kicking Folarin Balogun and Arteaga was sent off because of a brawl with Sergiño Dest.

Weston McKennie (four games) and Sergiño Dest (three games) were also punished by Concacaf with the USMNT but, in a shocking turn of events, both players can serve the suspension during the Gold Cup even though they weren’t called for the tournament.