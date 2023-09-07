Watch Mexico vs Australia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico are set to start another rebuilding process. After Diego Cocca failed at the Nations League, Jaime Lozano took over as interim and surprisingly won the 2023 Gold Cup. Now, he’s been officially appointed as the permanent coach of the national team.

The first challenge for Lozano is Australia in an International Friendly at Arlington, Texas. Right now, the target is Copa America 2024 and, of course the World Cup in 2026 where Mexico will be host alongside the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, Australia are preparing for the next AFC Asian Cup at Qatar which will be played on January of 2024. The Socceroos were drawn in Group B with Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

When will Mexico vs Australia be played?

Mexico clash with Australia on Saturday, September 9th at 10PM (ET). The International Friendly is scheduled to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, famous home of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

Mexico vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Australia in the US

The game between Mexico and Australia will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to enjoy the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App and Univision NOW.