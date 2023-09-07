Watch Ukraine vs England for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

England had a promising start at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, once again, they failed after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Kylian Mbappe and France.

[Watch Ukraine vs England for FREE on Fubo]

Now, the next challenge is the UEFA Euro 2024 at Germany. Though the Three Lions have never won that tournament, they will be favorites to hoist the trophy. In the qualifiers, England are in total control of Group C with 12 points in four matches. It’s happening even with Italy in the same sector.

Meanwhile, Ukraine are trying to pull a major upset fighting for that second spot in the group with the Italian squad. In their first match of the qualifiers against England, they lost 2-0 at Wembley.

When will Ukraine vs England be played?

England will face Ukraine on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday, September 9th at 12PM (ET). The match is scheduled to be played at Wroclaw Stadium in Poland. Neutral site because of the war.

Ukraine vs England: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Ukraine vs England in the US

The game between Ukraine and England will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to enjoy the match in the United States are Fox Sports 2, ViX, Fox Sports App and Foxsports.com