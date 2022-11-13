In an international friendly game, Turkey will play against Scotland. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Turkey vs Scotland: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 International Friendly match

Turkey will face Scotland in a warm-up friendly. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. But if you are in Canada, you can enjoy this game on DAZN.

It will be a game between two teams that had almost identical luck in the last World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Both were second in their respective qualifying groups, but then in the final playoffs they were left out in the first game, both losing by the same result 3-1.

Thus, neither of them has been able to fulfill the dream of being able to return to the World Cups, although of course they hope to achieve it in the next edition, in which more teams will participate. That guarantees more opportunities, and for that reason both Turkey and Scotland want to start preparing in the best way.

Turkey vs Scotland: Date

This international friendly match between Turkey and Scotland at the Diyarbakır Stadium in Diyarbakır, Turkey will be played this Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Turkey vs Scotland: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Turkey vs Scotland

Turkey and Scotland will play this international friendly match on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United States, it can be seen on: ESPN+.

