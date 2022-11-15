UAE will face Argentina in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

UAE and Argentina will face each other in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

In just a few days Qatar 2022 will begin, and having finished the activity in many European leagues just this weekend, these days are the only possibility for several teams to be able to have a friendly game that allows them to get to the start in the best possible way. of the World Cup.

One of them is Argentina, whose squad is made up almost entirely of players who play in the main European leagues. Although UAE is not one of the strongest teams, at least it is an opportunity to arrive with some rhythm in Qatar. For the Arabs, the chance to face a big team and prepare for future commitments.

UAE vs Argentina: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Al Jazira Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Live stream: FuboTV

UAE vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

UAE vs Argentina: Storylines

The Argentine team was able to gather its entire squad a few days ago, since several players had to play last weekend with their teams (for example, Messi with PSG). For that reason, this will be the only chance to have a test game before the World Cup, and they want to make the most of it against a UAE that will have the chance to face a big team.

How to Watch or Live Stream UAE vs Argentina in the U.S.

This international friendly game between UAE and Argentina to be played this Wednesday, November 16 at the Al Jazira Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

UAE vs Argentina: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this game. According to DraftKings, Argentina are the favorites with -750, while UAE have +2000 odds. A draw would result in a +750 payout.

DraftKings UAE +2000 Tie +750 Argentina -750

*Odds via DraftKings

