Udinese take on Chelsea at Dacia Arena in Udine for this 2022 Club Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Udinese vs Chelsea: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 Club Friendly

Udinese and Chelsea meet in this 2022 Club Friendly. This game will take place at Dacia Arena in Udine. The last friendly game for the English team before going home. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Udinese won a friendly game before this game against Paphos 2-1 and that victory was perfect to end a losing streak of two consecutive games against Bayer Leverkusen and Qatar's national team.

Chelsea barely won a single game in the United States during the FC Series, the only win coming against Mexican side Club America 2-1. The other two games on their USA tour were a draw against Charlotte FC 1-1 and a loss against Arsenal 0-4.

Udinese vs Chelsea: Date

Udinese and Chelsea play for this 2022 Club Friendly on Friday, July 29 at Dacia Arena in Udine. The english team wants to win their last friendly game, but the italians won a recent game and that lifted the spirit of the team.

Udinese vs Chelsea: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Udinese vs Chelsea at this 2022 Club Friendly

This game for this 2022 Club Friendly, Udinese and Chelsea at the Dacia Arena in Udine on Friday, July 29, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+