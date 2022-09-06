The four words USMNT and Borussia Dortmund fans have been waiting to hear happened in Europe’s biggest stage, the UEFA Champions League. Gio Reyna is back! The American international came on early in the match in the 22nd minute to replace Thorgan Hazard.

The rest was a highlight reel game, as Borussia Dortmund ran through Copenhagen and secured a 3-0 victory with two assists by Gio Reyna. Reyna, who was hampered by injuries and setbacks last season, is just starting to get his feet wet again with head coach Edin Terzić not wanting to push Reyna hard, he may have to rethink that.

Reyna had been slowly reworking himself into the Borussia Dortmund squad in the Bundesliga, with tonight showcasing when healthy, Reyna is one of the premier young talents in the world.

Gio Reyna’s stats against Copenhagen

Reyna created more chances than anyone on the field tonight with three chances created to go along with his two key assists. On social media fans from all over the world are praising the American's creative and play making capabilities.

Reyna’s contributions were a breath of fresh air for USMNT fans as Christian Pulisic was again ineffective in his 15 min for Chelsea as they lost yet again this time to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0.

As of this publication, Weston McKennie was on the bench against PSG for Juventus as they are 2-0 down after 45 minutes in Paris. McKennie came on in the second half and scored a goal via a header.