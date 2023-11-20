Ukraine vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

All eyes will be on the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany as Ukraine and Italy take part in a big game for qualification to the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Both teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes, with Ukraine seeking to keep their good form, while Italy aims to win one last game.

Ukraine are in the third spot of the Group C standings with 13 points, they will have the opportunity to play in the next stage according to what happens during their Nations League performance, but they could also advance without passing the play-offs by winning this game against Italy.

Italy won four games against Group C teams, but they also lost two other games against England, they were tough defeats but in the end it was enough for them to be in the second spot of the standings today with a high probability of winning this game.

Ukraine vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Ukraine and Italy play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Monday, November 20 at BayArena in Leverkusen. With both teams harboring ambitions of reaching the Euro 2024 final tournament, the stakes couldn’t be higher in this game. Ukraine will be determined to get back to winning ways and keep their qualification hopes alive, while Italy will look to extend their unbeaten run and assert their dominance as a favorite.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 21

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 21

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 21

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 21

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 21

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 21

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Ukraine vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium

Brazil: SporTV, Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Free, Molotov

Germany: Nitro, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium, Sportklub 6 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: SRF zwei, DAZN Switzerland, RTS 2, RTS Sport, Nitro, SRF Play

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: ViX