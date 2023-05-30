United States U-20 vs Canada U-20: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship

United States U-20 and Canada U-20 meet in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. The girls from both countries are considered cousins, this game will be one of the most interesting of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

United States started the tournament with a resounding victory against Panama 6-0, after that victory the American girls won against Jamaica 4-0.

Canada are also undefeated in the tournament, they have two victories, one against Jamaica 4-0 and another against Panama 5-0. They are classified together with the Americans to play in the Knockout Stage.

When will United States U-20 vs Canada U-20 be played?

United States U-20 and Canada U-20 play for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship on Tuesday, May 30 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo. This game is likely to be played by non starters to protect the best players.

United States U-20 vs Canada U-20: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch United States U-20 vs Canada U-20 in the US

This game for the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship, United States U-20 and Canada U-20 at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo on Tuesday, May 30, will be broadcast in the US byStar+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, ViX.