The November international break is coming to an end, but first, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us an interesting round of play. Uruguay and Bolivia face off on Tuesday, November 21, on Matchday 6 of the Conmebol tournament.
La Celeste aim to keep it going as they come from massive victories in their last two games. In October, Marcelo Bielsa‘s men upset Brazil in Montevideo. Last week, they pulled off a shock against reigning world champs Argentina in Buenos Aires.
La Verde, however, want to build on their recent victory over Peru. Carlos Zago took over following Gustavo Costas’ departure, and he already gave Bolivia their first win in the Qualifying. Will he lead the team to an upset on the road?
Uruguay vs Bolivia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 12:30 AM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
France: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
India: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 11:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Morocco: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Uruguay vs Bolivia in your Country
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Fanatiz
Bangladesh: Fanatiz
Belgium: Fanatiz
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia, FBF Play
Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
France: DAZN1
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
Hungary: Fanatiz
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Norway: Fanatiz
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: Fanatiz
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Fanatiz
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United Kingdom: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz *
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.