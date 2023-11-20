Uruguay vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The November international break is coming to an end, but first, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will bring us an interesting round of play. Uruguay and Bolivia face off on Tuesday, November 21, on Matchday 6 of the Conmebol tournament.

La Celeste aim to keep it going as they come from massive victories in their last two games. In October, Marcelo Bielsa‘s men upset Brazil in Montevideo. Last week, they pulled off a shock against reigning world champs Argentina in Buenos Aires.

La Verde, however, want to build on their recent victory over Peru. Carlos Zago took over following Gustavo Costas’ departure, and he already gave Bolivia their first win in the Qualifying. Will he lead the team to an upset on the road?

Uruguay vs Bolivia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 12:30 AM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

France: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

India: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Morocco: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Uruguay vs Bolivia in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Fanatiz

Bangladesh: Fanatiz

Belgium: Fanatiz

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia, FBF Play

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

France: DAZN1

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

Hungary: Fanatiz

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Norway: Fanatiz

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: Fanatiz

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Fanatiz

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United Kingdom: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz *

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.