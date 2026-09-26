USA vs Peru: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 26, 2026

The United States face Peru at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in an international friendly that opens a new USMNT cycle after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here’s how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Peru Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, September 26, 2026 Time 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, Westwood One Sports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, TNT USA Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW, HBO Max

How to watch USA vs Peru in the USA

USA vs Peru will be available across several TV and streaming options in the United States. The English-language broadcast will air on TNT USA, while HBO Max will provide the streaming option for the TNT Sports coverage.

The match is also available through Fubo and Peacock. For Spanish-language coverage, the game will be televised on Telemundo and Universo, with streaming available through UNIVERSO NOW and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

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Can I watch USA vs Peru for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial on its eligible plans, and its official listing for USA vs Peru shows the match on Telemundo. That means eligible new subscribers can use the trial to watch the game.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

USA vs Peru marks the start of a new USMNT cycle after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mauricio Pochettino beginning his first full cycle as head coach. The United States reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup and will now use this four-match international window to evaluate its player pool ahead of the road to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic #10 of USA during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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Pochettino’s 28-man roster includes a mix of established players and young prospects, with several players receiving their first senior call-up. The friendly against Peru is therefore an opportunity for Pochettino to test different combinations and give younger players valuable international experience.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun are among the notable absences, while 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan headlines a group of emerging talents. The U.S. will then face Chile, Mexico and Canada during the same September-October window, making the Peru match the first of four tests in the team’s new chapter.

For Peru, the match represents another step in a rebuilding process after missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. La Bicolor finished 12th in CONMEBOL qualifying and has appointed Brazilian coach Mano Menezes to lead the team into the next cycle.

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They have already played four friendlies in 2026, losing to Senegal and Spain, drawing with Honduras and beating Haiti, so the meeting with the USMNT gives Menezes another opportunity to assess his squad against a World Cup team.

What time is the USA vs Peru match?

The USA vs Peru match kicks off on Saturday, September 26, at 4:30 PM ET from Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:30 PM

Central Time: 3:30 PM

Mountain Time: 2:30 PM

Pacific Time: 1:30 PM