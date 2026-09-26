Why isn’t Folarin Balogun playing today for the USMNT vs Peru in Orlando?

Folarin Balogun is the USMNT's best striker, but he won't play in the international friendly against Peru.

The USMNT plays Peru in an international friendly with plenty of new members on the squad. One of the most notable missing names is actually the team’s best striker in Folarin Balogun.

Christian Pulisic is not playing vs Peru either. Manager Mauricio Pochettino left Balogun off the autumn friendly roster to rest and reintegrate with AS Monaco following a minor injury and a busy summer.

Balogun dealt with a minor leg knock and an unsettled transfer window (including a near-move to Everton before staying at AS Monaco), making his season debut for his club only recently. Hence, it was a no brainer to leave him rest instead of playing vs Peru.

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Balogun is key for the USMNT

Key players like Weston McKennie aren’t playing for the USMNT vs Peru as they nurse injuries. However, Balogun is one of the toughest names to replace for Mauricio Pochettino.

Folarin Balogun is a crucial focal point for the USMNT attack, serving as the frontline goalscorer the team historically lacked. His comibination of raw speed and physical strength makes him a handful to deal with.

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Who will play instead of Balogun for USMNT vs Peru?

Julian Hall is projected to start or share minutes at striker for the USMNT against Peru in place of the rested Folarin Balogun. Hall is an 18-year-old prospect that plays for New York Red Bulls. He is one of the few strikers available. Damion Downs and Justin Ellis are also alternatives for Pochettino.

Usually, the backup spot to Balogun belongs to talented player Ricardo Pepi, but he suffered an injury that sidelined him just before this international window. Hence, new blood will try to impress the manager against Peru.

Key takeaways

Folarin Balogun was omitted from the USMNT autumn friendly roster to rest and recover.

from the USMNT autumn friendly roster to rest and recover. Key contributors including midfielder Weston McKennie and attacker Christian Pulisic will also miss the match against Peru.

and attacker will also miss the match against Peru. Julian Hall, an 18-year-old forward, is projected to start or share minutes at striker.