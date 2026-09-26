Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing today for the USMNT vs Peru in 2026 international friendly?

The USMNT faces Peru in this international friendly window, however, it won't count with its star Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT begins its post-2026-World Cup campaign with an international friendly against Peru. However, it will be a different scenario for the ‘Bars and Stripes‘ as, for instance, the team won’t have Christian Pulisic available.

Christian Pulisic is not playing in the USA vs. Peru friendly because head coach Mauricio Pochettino left him off the roster to evaluate younger players for the new World Cup cycle and manage his recovery from a World Cup injury. It’s a matter of health and focus.

Pulisic suffered an injury during the World Cup which ended up being a leg microfracture. He has been ramping up action and regaining minutes and momentum for club AC Milan ever since. Another Serie A player like Weston McKennie is also not playing for the USMNT vs Peru.

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Pulisic wasn’t the only veteran to be left out of USMNT list

Folarin Balogun won’t play for the USMNT vs Peru either. This is a very new list for Pochettino compared to what he called up for the World Cup. Ricardo Pepi had to withdraw from the team after suffering an injury with PSV, too. This is the full list of big stars that aren’t attending this USMNT window:

Christian Pulisic

Weston McKennie

Folarin Balogun

Ricardo Pepi

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Who will replace Pulisic vs Peru?

Cole Campbell is a leading candidate to fill Pulisic’s spot in the left wing. Campbell, who is a 20-year-old player for SV Elversberg. This could be a golden opportunity for him to start showing off his talents to Mauricio Pochettino.

Elversberg paid a club-record €6 million transfer fee to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in July 2026 to secure regular first-team minutes. Known for his quick pace, elite dribbling, agility, and creativity on the ball, Campbell is one to watch.

Key takeaways

Christian Pulisic will miss the USMNT friendly vs. Peru to evaluate younger talent.

the USMNT friendly vs. Peru to evaluate younger talent. Ricardo Pepi withdrew from the squad after sustaining an injury with PSV .

. Cole Campbell of SV Elversberg could step in Pulisic’s place.