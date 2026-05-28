Report: Mauricio Pochettino’s head turns to AC Milan as USMNT prepares for 2026 World Cup

The USMNT should be preparing with its head fully focused on the 2026 World Cup, but its manager Mauricio Pochettino might be getting tempted by AC Milan.

The 2026 World Cup starts in just 15 days, all the focus should be on the biggest tournament. However, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino might have his head in Italy, as AC Milan have him on the shortlist to become their new coach.

Per James Horncastle of The Athletic, Pochettino met with AC Milan representatives last week during USMNT’s camp in Georgia. AC Milan are going through a complete overhaul after a second-half season collapse that saw them miss the Champions League spots. Now they need someone to take the reins as Massimiliano Allegri was fired by the Italian club.

Pochettino’s contract with the USMNT expires after the World Cup. Hence, the 54-year-old might be seeking pastures new already, signaling that he is not interested in staying.

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Mauricio Pochettino is not the only candidate for AC Milan

Horncastle also mentions in his report that Pochettino is not the frontrunner for the Milan job. That spot belongs to Andoni Iraola, who had an excellent tenure with AFC Bournemouth, but decided to leave hoping for a step up. Iraola has also been in contact with AC Milan.

Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth

Iraola and Pochettino’s style vary heavily. Andoni Iraola’s philosophy focuses on extreme verticality and aggressive pressing, whereas Mauricio Pochettino prefers a more possession-oriented and positional-play style.

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Mauricio Pochettino’s stock has fallen massively

There was a time where Pochettino was looked upon as one of the best managers in world soccer. However, he had failed stints at PSG (France) and Chelsea (UK). After that, he took the job as manager of the United States, where he hasn’t impressed either.

For the USMNT, Pochettino has a record of 13 wins, two draws, and nine losses. That is not good enough for the expectations he brought when hired. Still, it seems like AC Milan are at least intrigued by the prospect of him being their new manager.