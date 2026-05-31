USMNT vs Senegal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on May 31, 2026

USMNT will face Senegal at the Bank of America Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. With the World Cup just around the corner, both teams continue their preparations ahead of the tournament starting in the coming days. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USMNT vs Senegal Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time 3:30 PM (ET) / 12:30 PM (PT) TV Channels TBS, Telemundo, Universo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Max

How to watch USMNT vs Senegal in the USA

For viewers planning to watch the game live, several broadcast and streaming options will be available. Traditional television coverage can be found on TBS, Telemundo, and Universo, ensuring fans have multiple ways to follow the action from start to finish.

Those who prefer to stream the matchup online can tune in through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, and Max. With a variety of platforms offering live access, supporters can enjoy the contest on numerous compatible devices wherever they are.

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Can I watch USMNT vs Senegal for free?

Viewers across the United States can catch this highly anticipated contest live through DirecTV Stream, which provides access to the network airing the broadcast nationwide.

For those who prefer not to subscribe immediately, DirecTV Stream also offers a 5-day free trial, allowing fans throughout the USA to tune in and watch all the action unfold live without any upfront cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a high-profile showdown. With the tournament set to be played on home soil, the Americans are eager to build momentum and prove they can make a deep run next summer.

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Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA squad will be challenged by a Senegal side that has emerged as one of the continent’s strongest teams, coming off another impressive AFCON campaign despite the controversy surrounding its final against Morocco.

Spearheaded by star forward Sadio Mane, Senegal will look to make a statement on the global stage, turning this matchup against a leading CONCACAF nation into an early measuring stick ahead of the World Cup.

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

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USMNT vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups

USMNT (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, Ream, Trusty, Robinson; McKennie, Berhalter, Adams; Weah, Pulisic, Tillman.

Senegal (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, M Sarr, Niakhate, Jakobs; Diarra, Camara, P Sarr; I Sarr, Jackson, Mane.

What time is the USMNT vs Senegal match?

The match kicks off today, May 31, at 3:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:30 PM

Central Time: 2:30 PM

Mountain Time: 1:30 PM

Pacific Time: 12:30 PM