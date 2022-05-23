How did some USMNT players do abroad this season in Europe? Below an overview of how some of the top Yanks abroad did in Europe this season.

It was yet another rollercoaster ride for Americans abroad in Europe and Latin America this season. The number of USMNT players going to Europe is staggering, without question that number will only increase in the years to come as MLS becomes a more selling league and European scouts continue to offer Americans a chance to play for the world’s top clubs.

This season in Europe was defined by Christian Pulisic’s struggle to maintain a starting position at Chelsea, fighting through inconsistent form, injuries, and COVID. The heartbreak that was watching Gio Reyna play only a handful of games this season and Weston McKennie’s excellent sophomore season at Juventus was derailed by a broken foot.

There were great bright spots as well as Jordan Pefok had a sensational season for Young Boys and Brenden Aaronson cemented his Champions League quality abilities during the year. Here is a grading system of some of the top Americans in Europe and Latin America and how their season’s went. The breakdown will be by league and region, take a look at how our USMNT players did this season.

Premier League and English lower divisions

It was a rather disappointing year for Americans in the Premier League as a whole. Christian Pulisic may have had a C+ season by his high standards, having man of the match performances in the Champions League and scoring some very good goals along the year. Mixed in with those performances were long stretches of inconsistency and being played out of position. Pulisic was an unused sub to end the season and is the subject of various transfer rumors, the writing seems to be on the wall for Pulisic at Chelsea and at this point it would be good to see him get a breath of fresh air somewhere else.

Zack Steffen (F), had a terrible year at Manchester City, despite winning the Premier League, Steffen only managed 1 league game and 8 cup games during the year, none more defined than the massive blunder during the FA Cup semifinal against Liverpool. Reduced to junk minutes and prone to gaffs in the lone games he starts, Steffen may not be at City very long.

Josh Sargent (D), his move to England proved catastrophically bad, Sargent only scored 2 goals for one of the worst teams in the Premier League which helped him play himself off the USMNT. Sargent is in limbo now after failing to look good in England and relegated twice in two seasons.

In the lower leagues in England players of note to consider were the great season's by both Tim Ream (B+) and Antonee Robinson (A-) at Fulham who will return to the Premier League. The jury is still out on Ethan Horvath (C+) who when called upon has looked good but has not won the starting position at Nottingham Forrest. Daryl Dike gets an incomplete grade due to injury.

Bundesliga

The Bundesliga has always provided USMNT players a chance to play and that continues to be the norm again this season with mixed results. Gio Reyna (Incomplete) looked impressive when able to take the field for Dortmund, but injuries cut short what could have been a breakout season.

All eyes have been on John Brooks (B) who had a decent season but was quietly shown the door at Wolfsburg. Joe Scally (C+) was having a very good year but lost his starting position as the season progressed. Tyler Adams (B-) once again was an on again off again starter at RB Leipzig and looks set to depart the club.

Ricardo Pepi (F) was one of the worst signings of the season failing to impact at FC Augsburg after the club beat out the likes of Ajax and Manchester United for the young striker's signature.

Chris Richards (A-) was performing quite well until he was injured during the year, Richards will once again be the subject of transfer rumors and hopefully will land on a team where he can continue to develop some very promising signs.

George Bello, Kevin Paredes, Justin Che, and Malik Tillman all go ungraded as they were all getting their feet wet in the Bundesliga this season and will be graded on what they bring to the table next season.

Julian Green (C) had an uneventful season and will most likely no longer figure in the USMNT set up.

Serie A

Weston McKennie (A-) was one of the main catalysts on Juventus this season before going down with a broken foot. McKennie continues to improve with the Italian old lady and hopefully will stay at the club, he has proven to be a fan favorite and a true workhorse that defines the midfield box to box players in Serie A.

Gianluca Busio (B-) had a great baptism of Italian soccer with Venezia but while playing well ended the season as an unused sub the last three games. That could be “tactical” as Venezia may have wanted to get him out of the public eye to keep him for what will be a push back to Serie A next season.

Tanner Tessmann (B) went to Serie A with little expectations and got a lot of first team minutes. Tessmann will hopefully play a starting role in Serie B next season.

Spain

Sergiño Dest (C) had to battle the media and some up and down performances this season at Barcelona. Still the subject of transfer talks the jury is still out if the wing back will be around next season. Dest has great talent but at times has issues with his marking, in order to make fans forget his less than convincing defending he needs to improve his attacking numbers going forward.

Matt Miazga and Matthew Hoppe (F’s) should throw this season into the trash.

Shaq Moore (C) had an up and down year that saw him end the season captaining the side when a week prior he only played 32 minutes.

Yunus Musah (B) is still a young prospect but boy is there talent, still yet to explode the midfielder looked a lot better for Valencia this season and could have a breakout year next season.

Other Leagues

Scotland: Cameron Carter-Vickers (A+) had a sensational season at Celtic and hopefully will stay at the club where he has gained huge momentum. James Sands (B) showed well at Rangers but will need to step it up next season to be in World Cup consideration.

France: Tim Weah (C-) It was a largely disappointing season for Weah in France until the last few weeks of the season, still that is not enough for a player who bares an important last name and has PSG and Celtic credentials. Konrad de la Fuente (C-) despite playing a lot of minutes was not overly impressive, he has been transferred listed by Marseille. Erik Palmer-Brown (B+) looks to have finally found a home with Troyes and more than held his own with the best of Ligue 1. A promising first year for EPB!

Austria: Brenden Aaronson (A+) a sensational season for the former Philadelphia Union midfielder. Aaronson showed Champions League quality skill and even had rumblings of a move to AC Milan, unfortunately, he looks Leeds United bound as Leeds is willing to pay $35 million for him. Still, it hurts to see a Champions League caliber player go to a club that will only want to survive in the Premier League next season.

Netherlands: Luca de la Torre (A-) came into his own this season playing a pivotal role for Heracles Almelo, now the question is does he stay or does he go to test himself more.

Switzerland: Jordan Pefok (A+) a sensational season that saw him score goals at will, unfortunately his great form was seldom used on the USMNT as Pefok has not gotten the minutes one would expect for a player who scored over 20 goals in league and Champions League play.

Portugal: Reggie Cannon (B) was solid in Portugal this season but will look to move on from Boavista.

Turkey: Haji Wright (A+) again out of left field the forward has scored 15 goals this season and has played himself on the USMNT.

Latin America

Argentina: Alan Soñora (B+) a lot of the talk on USMNT Twitter is how great Alan Soñora looks when watching highlights from Independiente, and while he has solidified his spot on the team the reality of Independiente is that any player who can connect 3 passes in a game is an improvement over what has been on display over the last three years.

Brazil: Johnny Cardoso (D) has been reduced to junk minutes at Inter who change more coaches than Kim Kardashian husbands, a move out of the club would do him well.

Honorable mentions: Lynden Gooch continues to contribute for Sunderland, Ian Harkes was named Dundee United Player of the Year, Christian Ramirez had a solid first season for Aberdeen.