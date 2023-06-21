Valencia fans are trying to defend the indefensible by attacking one of their own players, Yunus Musah. The American midfielder recently gave an interview to The Guardian where he stated, “It was sad to see how the stadium sang at its maximum volume against someone who had received racist insults. I can’t imagine how Vinicius must have felt.”



The backlash from that interview has not gone well for Musah who was forced to issue a statement on Instagram as he was attacked by his own supporters. From comments from “don’t come back” and “you don’t deserve the support we show you”, Valencia fans continue to cast a shadow on themselves.

While three Valencia supporters were arrested for the racist chants against Vinícius JR, it was clear from social media videos that chants from all corners of the stadium went the way of the Brazilian.



Yunus Musah clarifies statement to The Guardian



“I want to clarify the statements to The Guardian where my words may have been misinterpreted by our Mestalla and Valencia fans, whom I respect and want to thank for the support they have always given me. When I speak about racist behavior it is from a few fans that must be eradicated from football. The club acted very quickly, and this is the way to tackle the problem. Mestalla is not a racist stadium and Valencianismo cannot be labeled as racist. Together against racism.”



Musah is still under contract with Valencia but has numerous offers to leave the club, from the Premier League to Serie A. At Valencia CF the young American has played 108 games scoring 5 goals.