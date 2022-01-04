Alex Morgan has left National Women's Soccer League side Orlando Pride to join English club Tottenham Women, it has been confirmed.

Tottenham Women have announced the signing of female soccer player Alex Morgan from Orlando Pride. The United States women's national soccer star is a 'subject to obtaining a visa', the English outfit said in a statement.

Morgan will join Tottenham in the ongoing 2020/21 season and will wear the No.13 jersey. No other details have been revealed of the deal, but The Guardian had previously reported that it would be a short-term loan deal until the end of 2020.

The 31-year-forward had just returned on the field after giving birth to a daughter on May 7. Tottenham are the ninth club in her professional career, having previously featured for West Coast FC, California Storm, Pali Blues, Western New York Flash, Seattle Sounders Women, Portland Thorns FC, Orlando Pride and, Lyon on loan.

She netted 18 total goals for the Orlando Pride in her three-year stint from 2016 to 2019. In addition, the forward has managed 107 goals in 169 international appearances for the USA.

Another USWNT player in the FA Women's National League

Alex Morgan will undoubtedly be the biggest signing in the FA Women's National League and probably, one of the best players to have ever played in the league. However, the English female top tier has seen the addition of another American female soccer player.

In August, it was announced that 27-year-old midfielder Sam Mewis joined Manchester City from North Carolina Courage.