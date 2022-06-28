USWNT U20 take on Netherlands U20 at Stade de Lattre in Aubagne for the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USWNT U20 and Netherlands U20 meet in the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. This game will take place at Stade de Lattre in Aubagne. So far the favorites to win the tournament are the US team with a perfect record from day one. Here is all the detailed information about this Sud Ladies Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

USWNT U20 won their first game during the Sud Ladies Cup against France 3-1 in a display of their attacking power to the other teams in the tournament. So far the team's top scorer is Byars with three goals, two against France and one against Mexico in the USWNT U20's most recent victory over the Mexicans 3-0.

Netherlands U20 are not in good shape as they lost their first game against Mexico 0-1, that loss was painful as they were considered top favorites before the start of the tournament in France. After that defeat Netherlands U20 lost again 0-1 against France.

USWNT U20 vs Netherlands U20: Date

USWNT U20 and Netherlands U20 play for the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup on Tuesday, June 28 at Stade de Lattre in Aubagne. The US women know that their rival is going through a bad time but the Dutch ladies do not want to leave the tournament without winning a game, their attacking power is weak but their defense is top notch.

USWNT U20 vs Netherlands U20: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT U20 vs Netherlands U20 at the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup

This game for the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup, USWNT U20 and Netherlands U20 at the Stade de Lattre in Aubagne on Tuesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV

