The USWNT and Colombia will clash again at the Rio Tinto Stadium in another 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

USWNT vs Colombia: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free second 2022 International Friendly

The United States and Colombia will come against each other once again at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City in another International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique women's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

These two will clash for the ninth time in history. Because the United States women's national soccer team has won seven out of their last head-to-head meetings with Colombia, real shocks on this side of the encounter. The other match between the two teams ended in a tie.

On January 23, 2021, the Stars and Stripes thrashed Las Chicas Superpoderosas 6-0 in an International Friendly. This was their last meeting. In the 2022 International Friendly, the two teams will face each other for the first time since then.

USWNT vs Colombia: Date

The second 2022 International Friendly game between USWNT and Colombia will be played on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City.

USWNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Colombia for International Friendly 2022

The second friendly game to be played between the USA and Colombia will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ESPN.