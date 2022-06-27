The American women's team will play the second friendly game against Colombia. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

USWNT vs Colombia: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US this 2022 Friendly match

The United States women's team will play an international friendly against Colombia this Tuesday, June 28. Here you will find all the information you want to know about game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it on FuboTV in the US.

The American women's team wants to make the most of this FIFA date in which the European teams play the qualifiers for the World Cup. Of course, it is not the only national team that will take advantage of this stoppage, since for example in Concacaf Mexico will play a friendly against Peru.

The main favorites to win this international friendly are clearly the United States, not only because they are one of the best teams today, but also because in the most recent match played on Saturday, June 25, they beat the Colombians 3-0 and of course now they will try to repeat what was done in that game.

USWNT vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

USWNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

USWNT vs Colombia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The American team has been one of the best in the world for several years and in each friendly or competition it proves it. And now taking advantage of this FIFA date in which the European teams play the qualifiers for the next World Cup, the Americans will play two friendlies against Colombia. The first one was Saturday’s game, which they won 3-0 with goals from Sophia Smith (2) and Taylor Kornieck.

How to watch or live stream USWNT vs Colombia in the US

USWNT and Colombia will play a friendly game this Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Colombia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the United States team are the favorites, taking into account the friendly they won on Saturday against the same rival 3-0.

